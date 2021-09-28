Gabriel Matias-Sanchez

Dec. 13, 1971 —  Sept. 23, 2021

WALLA WALLA -

Gabriel Matias-Sanchez, 49, died Sept. 23, 2021, at

Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.