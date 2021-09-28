Gabriel Matias-Sanchez Sep 28, 2021 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gabriel Matias-SanchezDec. 13, 1971 — Sept. 23, 2021WALLA WALLA -Gabriel Matias-Sanchez, 49, died Sept. 23, 2021, atProvidence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gabriel Matias-sanchez Walla Walla Arrangement Providence St. Mary Medical Center Funeral Home Pend