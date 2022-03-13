Frieda Pauline Heimbigner Senter Bradley
May 29, 1917 — March 2, 2022
Frieda passed away March 2, 2022, at the Heimbigner family home at the amazing age of 104 years old. Just think of all the changes she witnessed during her life.
Frieda (aka Fritzie) was the last of 8 children born to German Russian immigrants Konrad K. and Katherine M. (Ruff) Heimbigner, on May 29, 1917, in Lind, Washington. Shortly after her birth the family relocated to West College Place and farmed near Whitman Station. In 1945 they moved into Walla Walla residing at 167 E Chestnut Street. This house has remained in the family for all these years.
When she was about 28 years old she married Charlie Senter but the marriage didn’t last. She married Dennis ‘Jim’ Bradley in 1951. Their daughter, Kathy Anne, was born in 1955.
Through her life Frieda worked at many jobs including, bartending for her brother Bill at the Whoopee Tavern and brother Alex’s Green Lantern Tavern as well as the VFW.
When she was young, she and her siblings loved going to the Pendleton Round-up. As an adult she enjoyed gardening outside in her big yard and with her house plants. For awhile she raised Orchids and a local florist often used her blossoms for corsages.
Traveling was also something she enjoyed – taking cruises, going to Hawaii, and visiting Leavenworth are just ones we heard about. For awhile she and Jim owned a house on Bainbridge Island which they loved as a get-away.
She is survived by her grandson, Sean Archer; and great nephew, Keith Crumpacker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim; and daughter, Kathy. Her seven siblings also predeceased her; Mollie Heimbigner Crumpacker, Lydia Heimbigner Capri Stevens Dimmick, Alexander, Solomon, Martha Heimbigner Wagner Rahn, William, and Dena Heimbigner Mallory.
The family thanks the wonderful care given to her by Walla Walla Valley in Home Care as well as the great care Hospice provided.
There will be a small graveside service for her at 1:00 pm on March 16, at Mountain View Cemetery. If you so choose, send a memorial for Frieda to the charity of your choice.