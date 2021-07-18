Fredrick Raymond Lowder Jr.
August 24, 1937 — July 4, 2021
Fredrick Raymond (Ray) Lowder Jr., 83, died after a short illness on July 4, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. He was born August 24, 1937, in Peoria, Illinois. The son of Frederick Raymond Lowder Sr. and Lucille Lewellen.
Ray graduated from Woodruff High School in Peoria, Illinois, class of 1955. Following graduation he served in the U.S. Navy “Seabees” from 1955-1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Deanna Lynn Kirby on July 11, 1957. They would have been married for 64 years. He worked for the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) in Pendleton, Oregon and later worked at the U.S. Forest Service in Walla Walla, where he retired in 1992.
Ray was always about family and loved spending time with his kids, and enjoying a good meal.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gladys, Connie, and Barbara. Surviving is his wife, Deanna; sister, Laurie Schunck; his two kids, Keri R. Wyckoff and Scott A. Lowder; three grandchildren, Vanessa Wyckoff, Tabor Wyckoff, and Grayson Wyckoff; and a great-granddaughter, Raelynn Wyckoff.
There will be no service.