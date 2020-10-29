Freda Snook
November 19, 1923 — October 23, 2020
Freda Snook, 96, passed away in Vancouver, WA on October 23, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, October 30, from 9am to 11am at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. A Graveside will follow that same day at 1:00pm at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens, 300 SE Myra Road, College Place, with Rev. Steve Madsen officiating.
Freda was born to Zona (Passmore) and Adam Richardson in Cabool, Missouri on November 19, 1923. She married Billy J. Snook in Lewiston, Idaho on July 10, 1950.
Freda enjoyed spending time gardening, her time with family and her time with God. She enjoyed her years of being a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and any role in between. She will be dearly missed.
Freda is survived by her daughters, Tommye J. Bratton, Lisa White, Robin Rupert, Bobbie Matthews; sons, Danny Snook, Ron Snook; sister, Mary Spencer; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; son, Russ Bartlett; sister, Eula Mowry; and brothers, Adam, Paul, Noah, and Matthew Richardson.
Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com