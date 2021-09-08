Fred L. Omo Sep 8, 2021 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fred L. OmoAug. 18, 1935 — Sept. 2, 2021WALLA WALLA - Milton-Freewater resident Fred L. Omo, 86, died Sept. 2, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fred L. Omo Milton-freewater Arrangement Providence St. Mary Medical Center Main Walla Walla Funeral Home