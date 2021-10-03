Fred John Knowles Jr.
June 29, 1935 — September 29, 2021
Fred John Knowles Jr., husband to one, father to nine, grandpa to 37, great-grandpa to 64, great-great grandpa to three, and loved by many more, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 29, 2021.
Johnny (Pops) was born on June 29, 1935, to Fred and Olgie Knowles, and thus began a chain of events that has in fact changed the world.
Johnny’s education began in the one room school house on Valley Chapel Road. He then transferred to College Place to begin the eighth grade and that is where he first laid eyes on the love of his life, Dorothy, in 1949 while at a square dance. It was love at first sight between Johnny and Dorothy, and they were married on September 3, 1954.
Throughout their lives together the love they felt for each other only grew stronger. That and their faith and love for Jesus can be seen in the family they raised. This family was what Papa cared for more then anything else in this world.
Daddy/Papa/Old Man wore many hats throughout his life. Teacher, surveyor, wood craftsman, business owner were a few of them, but what he was most of all was a provider. Were there rough times, absolutely, but as a family we lacked for nothing, least of all love and support.
In 1985, John and Dorothy, with the help of a dear friend were able to purchase the Bicycle Barn. The business was heaven sent and provided dad and mom with the means to enjoy their sunset years in relative comfort.
Dorothy preceded John, passing away on October 30, 2014, and since then John has been ever anxious to meet his beloved in Glory. One of John’s favorite verses was Psalm 17:15, “As for me, I will see Your face in righteousness; I shall be satisfied when I awake in Your likeness”.
John (Dad) is survived by his nine children: Barbara (Bob) Rossi, Rachel (Bud) Ruchert, Shelley (Ken) Thonney, Brent (Vicki) Knowles, Greg (Shareen) Knowles, Becky (Randy) Pearson, Ruth (Retired Army) Knowles, Joy (Paul) Espinosa, Johnny (Jennifer) Knowles; and many grand/great-grand/great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at College Place Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, (masks are recommended). The service will also be live streamed via the ‘Watch Church’ link found on the cppc.us website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to College Place Presbyterian Church directly or through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.