Fred J. McClure Jr.

Fred J. McClure Jr.
July 17, 1942 — Dec. 15, 2021

MILTON-FREEWATER - Fred Jones McClure Jr., 79, died December 15, 2021.

Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.