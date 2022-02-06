Fred J. Kimball
June 26, 1938 — January 4, 2022
Fred J. Kimball passed away suddenly on January 4, 2022, in Sacramento, California, while traveling back to his winter home in Scottsdale, Arizona. At the age of 83, God put his hands upon Fred and led him to eternal joy and peace.
He was born at Walla Walla General Hospital on June 26, 1938. The second of three sons born to Judd and Ruth Baker Kimball. He lived his entire life in the beautiful Walla Walla Valley. As a 5th generation Walla Wallan, he cared deeply for the preservation of this truly unique beauty we all share. He graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1956 and attended several years of college. Then the opportunity presented itself for Fred to start farming, which was his passion. On September 14, 1974, he married Gale Cummins, his soulmate with whom he shared 48 wonderful years.
Fred farmed for over 60 years and had a deep love for the land and watching the crops grow. He had an active farming mind on how to farm better. He was instrumental in introducing several new and progressive farming practices to the valley. He was one of the first to use no-till drills to improve the soil and reduce field operations. He was a founding member of the Blue Mountain Land Trust. He was also a founding member of the Blue Mountain Foothills Preservation Committee, which helped change zoning regulations. This Agricultural Exclusive zoning now protects our beautiful views by preventing building or commercial development in the foothills of the Blue Mountains.
Fred was honored to serve on the Board of Directors of Baker Boyer National Bank for 40 years, 1971-2011. He provided a voice for the farming community, shared the values and commitment of the bank to the people of the Walla Walla Valley. He was very proud and knowledgeable of the vast history that surrounded Baker Boyer Bank and his great-great-grandfather, Dorsy Syng Baker.
Fred served on the Whitman College Board of Overseers for nine years. He especially treasured the 19 years he was a member of the Whitman Farm Committee and five years as the chairman. He was a life member of the BPOE Elks and served as Trustee. His membership at the YMCA gave him many years of friendships and several years on the Board of Directors.
A master rated cribbage player; he traveled around the northwest playing in regional and state tournaments. He was a life member of the American Cribbage Association. His passion for hunting started at an early age when he would go with his grandfather Baker to hunt with the Klicker family on Klicker Mountain. Over the years, many happy outings were made with his children and grandchildren, which he treasured.
The cabin at Wallowa Lake was a favorite place to spend time, driving to see the area wheat fields was a daily occurrence, and traveling the back roads “off the beaten path” brought many wonderful adventures and landscapes. His winters in Arizona added a new dimension to the exploration for new sights and travels. He loved farming, listening to western music, and the changing of the seasons. While he adored and treasured his family, watching them in their various activities brought him the greatest joy.
Fred is survived by his wife, Gale; and four children: Sloan Kimball in Vancouver WA, Eric Kimball, Todd (Sandy) Kimball in Walla Walla, and Kelly (Ed) Chvatal in Touchet; 11 grandchildren: Brooke, Chase, Braden, Ryan (Taylor), Scott, Shea, Ely, and Juston Kimball, Sydney (Jake) Noble, Macy, and Nicholas Chvatal; and two great-grandsons, Juddson Kimball and Cash Noble. He is also survived by brother, Steve (Shannon) Kimball; sister-in-law, Elaine Kimball; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Kimball; sister-in-law, Sandy Kimball; and niece, Allison Kimball.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Later in the spring, there will be a Celebration of Life. Donations may be made to Walla Walla YMCA, Fort Walla Walla Museum, Blue Mountain Land Trust, Walla Walla Catholic Schools Capital Campaign, or your favorite charity through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla.