Fred J. Kimball May 15, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fred J. Kimball, 83, of Walla WallaCelebration of Life will be June 4, from 3 to 5pm in the lobby of Baker Boyer Bank. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fred J. Kimball Celebration Baker Boyer Bank Lobby Walla Walla Read more: Gwen Kirk May 12, 2022 • 3:15 am Randy Cummings May 10, 2022 • 2:00 am Lisa Colleen Benzel May 8, 2022 • 3:00 am Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage