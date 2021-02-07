Fred J. Edinger
August 12, 1926 — December 20, 2020
Fred J. Edinger, born Aug. 12,1926, and died Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 94.
He was the first boy born to Pauline and Fred Andrew Edinger in Freeman, WA, he joined sisters Irene, Doris and Gladyis on the farm helping their mother and father. At a young age he was introduced by a youth pastor from his church to the guitar which turned into a lifelong love of music. He joined the Navy on his 18th birthday and served in the Pacific for the last days of WWII. Once he was honorable discharged from the Navy, he followed the jobs to Walla Walla, WA where he began work with the Army Corp of Engineers. While in Walla Walla he met and married Lucille Warner, and they had 3 children. He continued to work his way up in the Corp and was lucky enough to be the chauffeur to a future president Lyndon B. Johnson. He continued to work for the federal government where he received a promotion that led him and his family to move to the Tri-Cities, where he worked at the Richland Federal Building as the Maintenance Manager and was part of the RSES training program. He worked there until his retirement at the age of 55. He worked full time and still had time to play in multiple bands as the lead guitar and singer that played throughout eastern Washington and Oregon. He continued to play music and when his wife had a stroke, he took care of her until her death. He then married Patricia Whitney in 1996 and they resided in Walla Walla playing music and traveling until her death in 2014, Fred then moved to Kennewick to be closer to his youngest daughter, where he lived, spent time with family and played music.
He has joined those who went before him, his parents; Pauline, and Fred A. Edinger; his sisters, Gladyis Powers, Irene Offill, and Doris Barns; as well as his brother, Don Edinger. He is survived by his brothers, Jerry, Dick and Ron Edinger; and his three children: son, Fred E. Edinger of Blanchard, Idaho, and daughters, Joyce A. Edinger of Rolling Bay, WA, and Janis L. Edinger of Kennewick, WA; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Fred J. Edinger will be known for his love of music and his love of family.
The remembrance will be online on Feb. 15, 2021 at 11am PST at www.gatheringus.com.