Fred Duane Davenport
— October 14, 2021
Fred Duane Davenport of Athena, Oregon, passed away October 14, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Samuel Allan and Chloe Lorlean Davenport. He was one of eight children.
His family called him Duane. In his adult years, the military and friends called him Fred. His father worked as a section foreman for the railway in Tooele County, Utah into Nevada. Duane’s stories of growing up on the Great Salt Lake Desert with his pet goat, and their adventures were the things legends are made of and will be remembered and retold for generations.
Fred was a storyteller and a dreamer. He was a veteran of the Korean War and proud of his service and his family’s long heritage of service to their country. As adults, his children were surprised to learn that he had earned many commendations, yet never heard about them from him. He served his time honorably and in 1952 his tour in Korea ended and he returned to marry Darlene Haney in Ontario, OR. They soon moved to Pendleton, OR to work for Harris Pine Mills. They had three children and raised their family on a twenty-acre farm in Weston, OR. Fred and Darlene separated in 1983.
He moved to Athena and years later met Billie Louise Dye Nungesser. On Valentine’s Day in 1996 he married Billie, the love of his life, in the LDS Portland Temple. They were sealed in the Twin Falls Temple. Billie Louise and Fred had eight wonderful years together, until she passed away in 2004.
Fred was proud of his children, Linda and Mike Bradbrook, Ken and Cindy Davenport and Ellen (Tink) Goodwin. He loved all his grandchildren dearly and was so proud when those grandchildren honored him with the title of great grandpa.
Fred is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild; Billie’s daughter, Donna McConnel and family; his sister, Lavena Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters and his wife.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater. Interment and Dedication of the grave will follow at the Weston Cemetery will Military Honors.
