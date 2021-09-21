Fred Conner Gritman
December 4, 1923 — September 6, 2021
The world has lost another member of “The Greatest Generation”.
Fred Conner Gritman passed away on September 6, 2021, in Walla Walla with family by his side.
Fred was born on December 4, 1923, in Lewiston, Idaho to Fred Scott and Jennie Conner Gritman. He joined sister Lillian at the family home. Sister Lucille was already married and Fred was an uncle to Dorthy when he was born. The family moved around a lot during his early years and attended schools in Orofino, Lapwai and Lewiston, graduating from Orofino High School in 1942. Fred and his best friend, Bud Ripley, shared many hunting, fishing, and camping adventures during their high school years.
After high school he headed off to the University of Idaho and pledged the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Fred was drafted into the Army ‘for the duration ‘ in the Combat Engineering Battalion detecting and disabling land mines ahead of troops with the 91st Infantry in Italy.
Upon completing his tour of duty, November 1945, he returned to Orofino and got a job in the office at Orofino High School where he met “the love of his life, Bettie Ann Chase”. They were married on June 7, 1947, in Orofino.
Fred finished his schooling at the U of I and graduated from Lewis and Clark Normal in Lewiston, 1949. His first teaching job was in Weiser, Idaho. Daughter Joy was born in September. They moved to Corvallis, Oregon for Fred to further his education and in 1952 the family moved to Dayton, where he took a position teaching Industrial Arts and driving school bus. In 1953, Leslie joined the family followed by Fred (Jr.) in 1963.
Teacher’s salaries, being what they were, Fred supplemented the family income with various summer jobs including: moving pea viners, managing the community canning kitchen, working for Penner Farms and grading peas. But there was always time for a camping trip with the Ripley family.
Fred retired from teaching in 1982 and was able to spend more time snowmobiling with friends and family.
As an advocate of being involved in his community, Fred was a member of the Dayton Days Committee, serving as President for a few years and a Parade Marshall twice. He was part of the Dayton General Hospital Board, serving as Broadchair for a few years. Fred and Bettie were active members of the Blue Mountain Snowmobile Club, Fred serving as local President and going on as the State President position.
Fred moved to Wheatland Assisted Living in Walla Walla, August, 2017. He met many new friends, including WW II Veterans. He was also very appreciative of his wonderful caretakers there.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and wife. He is survived by their children Joy, Leslie, and Fred and their spouses, plus seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The Mariners, Seahawks and Gonzaga Bulldogs have lost a devoted fan.
Services are being planned for when we can gather safely.