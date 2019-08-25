Frank Juan Salazar Jr.
March 17, 1969 — August 16, 2019
Frank J. Salazar Jr. passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 17, 1969, to Frank J. and Margaret Hilario Salazar Sr. in Burien, WA.
The family moved to Toppenish, WA, where Frank attended and graduated from Toppenish High School. He played baseball and enjoyed playing trombone in music band. In 1986 he and his family moved to Walla Walla. On July 9, Frank and his wife, Cheyenne, accomplished his lifelong dream of owning his own truck and operating their own trucking company.
He was the greatest husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend that played the role as a life coach. He shared his knowledge of right and wrong through the tough times he had endured in life, enabling those that he loved to make the right choices to better themselves. He had a deep love for fishing growing up. That love became almost nonexistent, because his love for family and a dream of owning his own business became stronger. He finally made it all happen and started SFT, Salazar Family Trucking. He wanted to leave something behind for his family. Not knowing he had already left something behind to all that he met in his journey on earth. The positive impact he had made on his loved ones is so great it is immeasurable. His impact will carry on even though his time here on earth has passed. He taught us to stand up for ourselves, dream big, and live a happy life every day and stay strong no matter what life throws at us.
Frank is survived by his wife, Cheyenne; their two sons, Anthony Frank (19 months) and Killian James (4 months) of Prescott; parents, Frank and Margaret of Walla Walla; children, Dylan, Savannah and Nicholas; brother, Michael Salazar; nephew, Michael Jr.; niece, Sadie of Walla Walla. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Joe and Francis Hilario; and his children, Cassandra and Frank J. Salazar III.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Rosary Service at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Ivy Cemetery in Prescott. A potluck luncheon will follow at the Prescott Lion’s Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made the GoFundMe account titled “For Cheyenne and her sons” at gofundme.com. link: https://www.gofundme.com/for-cheyenne-and-her-sons or family gifts in care of the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.