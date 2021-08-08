Frank Gwinn
July 23, 1930 — July 6, 2021
On July 6, 2021, Frank passed away peacefully at the Walla Walla Veterans Home.
Frank was born in Walla Walla, on July 23, 1930, to Kenneth and Myrtle McFall Gwinn. During WWII they moved to the North Bonneville Damn area where Frank began elementary school. After WWII they moved back to Walla Walla where Frank attended Washington School, then WA-HI where he graduated in 1949.
In 1953 Frank married Connie Cole. They lived up Woodward Canyon at the Small Brothers Homestead where he was a farmhand and horse wrangler. In 1958 they moved to the Lacey Cole ranch in Waitsburg. While he farmed the Ranch, Frank worked part time jobs in Walla Walla at the State Liquor Store, Continental Can, and Northern Pacific Transport. They moved back to Walla Walla in 1965. Frank retired from the Walla Walla County as an Inspector of Quality Control for Roads and Bridges in 1982.
Frank and Connie divorced in 1998. Frank went on to marry his lifelong friend Caroline White and had many happy years together.
Frank served in the United States Army National Guard from 1950 to 1958. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Organization. He was a former member of the Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers, and Walla Walla ‘59ers. He was a huge Big Blue Booster for the sports teams at WA-HI.
He had a passion for boxing and was a former member of Golden Gloves of America. His greatest passion was Rodeo. He rode rough stock for a few years and eventually became an Announcer. He announced Starbucks Daze Rodeo, Dayton Fair and Rodeo, many local 4-H and Quarter Horse Shows, Junior Rodeos, All Girl Rodeos, and gaming events like the Summer and Winter Series. He volunteered at the Walla Walla Fair by organizing the entertainment at the VA Hospital, announcing the Parade and organizing the catch pen slack events for the Rodeo. He was the Paddock Judge at the Spring Racehorse Meets in Walla Walla, Waitsburg and Dayton for many years. He and Connie were 4-H Leaders and chaperoned WW Fair and Frontier Days Royalty for several years.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marcus E. Gwinn; daughter, Deanna Gwinn Stout; and second wife, Caroline. Frank is survived by his son, Danny Gwinn; daughter, Darla Gwinn; grandson, Casey (McKenzie) Gwinn; and an expected great- grandson in January 2022; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his great stories, sense of humor, and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Frank to the Walla Walla Community Hospice or a charity of your choice through Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main St, Milton Freewater, OR 97862
There will be a celebration of Frank’s life on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at the Wagon Wheelers Clubhouse, 380 Hussey Rd in Walla Walla.