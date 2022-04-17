Frank Gwinn Apr 17, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Judy hudson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frank GwinnJuly 23, 1930 — July 6, 2021Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 30, at the Wagon Wheelers Club House, 380 Hussey Rd, Walla Walla, at 1pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Frank Gwinn Celebration Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers Club House Read more: Bette Lea (Overman) Wilson 25 min ago Jerry L. Stiller 25 min ago Cynthia Grace Berryman 25 min ago DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Service 1 H&L Lawn We do it ALL. Big/Sm Service 2 Valley Septic and Portable Re Service 3 Matties Mowing Service Pricin Service 4 Full service contractor Sean ALL CLASSIFIEDS