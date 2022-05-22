Frank Ellsworth Mitchell
November 29, 1933 — May 16,2022
Frank Ellsworth Mitchell, passed to his rest in Jesus, May 16, 2022. He was born November 29, 1933, to Bert Mitchell and Tyra Foresberg, Missoula, MT. He was the youngest child of the family, having four brothers and two sisters.
His father was a painting contractor and at one time all of the children worked for him. He taught the trade well to Frank, and he became a painting contractor. Besides painting, he did some building, included dry wall finishing, and wall paper hanging.
He retired in 2001, and moved to Milton Freewater. Frank attended Whittier Elementary school, and Missoula County High School. He graduated in 1952. In 1958, he was baptized, and became a member of the Seventh day Adventist Church. In 1965 Frank met his wife Evelyn at the annual church camp meeting, near Bozeman, MT. After many letters, and a few visits, the two became engaged. They were married June 26, 1966. They were married for nearly 56 years.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Tyra Mitchell; brothers, Bert, John, Fred and Robert; sisters, Marion and Virginia; as well as one nephew, Bruce Mitchell. Frank is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Chickening) Mitchell; sons, Brian James Mitchell of Milton Freewater, Brock Wayne Mitchell (Gina) of Walla Walla; two grandchildren, Zackary Brock Mitchell and Jessica Arianna Mitchell; five nieces, and nine nephews.
Frank was a kind, sweet, patient, polite, helpful, Christian gentleman. His customers appreciated his honesty, neatness, and artistry when he painted for them.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery in Milton-Freewater. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com