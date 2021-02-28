Frank Besenhofer
October 9, 1930 — February 13, 2021
Born to Adolf Besenhofer and Josephine Polzer in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada. Frank truly lived a life of adventure!! The oldest of four children with three younger sisters, he enjoyed the playing hockey, skiing on barrel staves, and was nicknamed Buzzer because he was so fast on the ice. His father was a blacksmith and master of many trades, and Frank seemed to pick things up just as quickly, always eager to learn. Never backing down from something new, Frank left home at 17 for Chicago, IL to try a new skill, baking, at a cousin’s business. It seemed to suit him well. He volunteered for the Army and served in the Korean.
After being honorably discharged and acquiring some lifelong friends, he returned to Chicago and continued to really master his skills as a baker and pastry chef later owning 3 bakeries in Chicago, Barrington and Winnetka, IL. He married Theresa Malczyk in 1953 and had five children before losing her in 1975. It wasn’t long before he met Joan Smanski Gargano, also a widow with two children, and married in 1977, jokingly known as “the big 9”. Bravely blending a family of teenagers, they worked hard together at the bakery and played hard as well, short trips to new places being a favorite. Being on a baker’s schedule, very early Sunday morning breakfasts became a tradition with his loud rendition of “good morning to you!”. He enjoyed sharing his skills at conventions and demonstrations (especially with children) for many years and earned many awards.
As the kids grew, Frank and Joan had more time to travel and fell in love with the Oregon Coast in 1982, moving to Bandon and owning two Myrtlewood shops. Chicago called them back home, but they moved west again, to Walla Walla in 2007. Dad never knew a stranger and had a joke and kind words wherever he went.
He is survived and is missed by his wife, Joan of 43 years; their children: Frank (Cindy), Kathy Sleeper (Edward), John, Karen Bartos, David (Debbie), Mary Grandstaff (Rob), and Pete; their grandchildren: Theresa Besenhofer, Robert Sleeper, Eric Bartos, Jacob and Stephanie Besenhofer, John and Jake Grandstaff; and one great-granddaughter, Kimber Grandstaff; his sisters, Hilda Armstrong and Margaret Darling; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Eda Lazaratto.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
A special thank you to the staff at the Walla Walla Veterans Home for their loving care and support. At his request, there will be no services and burial will be at St Joseph’s Cemetery in River Grove, IL.