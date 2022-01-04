Frank Aichele
1936 — 2021
Frank Aichele, of Walla Walla, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, in his home.
Frank was born to Jacob and Amelia Eckhart Aichele on May 9, 1936, at home in Touchet.
His family moved from North Dakota in 1935 to Touchet. He was the first of the 13 children born in Touchet. He graduated from Touchet High School in 1954. Was drafted into the Army, and stationed in South Korea for 2 years. After leaving the service, he returned home to Touchet and began working at Continental Can Company, in Walla Walla, where he worked for 43 years. He married Deanna Davison Lamb on November 27, 1967. Frank and Deanna welcomed Troy Aichele on Dec. 5, 1969, to join their family with Ron, Robert and Tom Lamb.
Frank was a hardworking man and he was very active in the activities of the 4 boys, coaching, refereeing and field manager for the American Little League. After his older brother Emil passed away, he purchased the area that Emil had and used it to grow concord grapes, vegetables and raised about 100 chickens for eggs. Frank, his two brothers, and sister spent many hours in the garden working together along with other family members from time to time and having a great time.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob; mother, Amelia; brother`s, Emil, Walter, Clifford, Alfred and baby brother Harry; sisters, Lillian and Florence. He is survived by his sister, Leona; brothers, Hubert, Jake, Ervin and Larry and his wife of 54 years, Deanna; his four sons, Ron Aichele, Robert Aichele, Tom Lamb and Troy Aichele; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Arrangements Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will be held in the near future.