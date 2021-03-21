Frances (Schille) Maccarone
July 12, 1942 — March 14, 2021
Frances Ann (Schille) Maccarone, 78, unexpectedly passed away at her home on Sunday, March 14.
Fran was born to Elmer and Marie (Skiffington) Schille on July 12, 1942, in Ellensburg, WA followed two hours later by her (surprise) twin sister and lifelong best friend, Linda. The family moved to Walla Walla where she graduated from DeSales Catholic High School in 1961 and married Tom Maccarone Sr. the following year. Together, they raised four children while running their popular eatery, That’s Italian. After moving to Bellevue, WA in 1989, Fran worked at Delaurenti Food & Wine and Daniel’s Dry Cleaning before returning to her beloved Walla Walla in 2002.
The heart and soul of her large circle of family and friends, Fran served unconditional love—and food—to anyone lucky enough to find a place at her table. Sunday suppers were a sacred time to gather, laugh, enjoy family recipes, and welcome the new week together. Generations of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews couldn’t wait to spend the night at “Auntie Fran’s” home, where there was never a shortage of freshly baked cookies, mugs of hot coco, and tender bedtime snuggles. Equal attention was devoted to her thriving garden and many four-legged friends, two of whom (Tucker and Bree) share in our loss.
A determined optimist, Fran looked past challenges to see that her coffee was still “nice and hot,” her flowers were blooming, and there were people to be loved. In even the hardest times, she found the beauty in every day, and made every day more beautiful for many.
Fran is survived by her children: Mike (Evonne) Maccarone, Ravensdale, WA, Tom Maccarone Jr., Walla Walla, WA, Dina (Jay) Wheatley, Simi Valley, CA; grandchildren: Tanner Wheatley, Simi Valley, CA, Baily (Kelsy) Cardwell, Walla Walla, WA, Madison Wheatley, Simi Valley, CA, Jessie Maccarone, Ravensdale, WA; great-granddaughter: Cheyanne Cardwell, Walla Walla, WA; former spouse: Tom Maccarone Sr., Palm Springs, CA; siblings: Bob (Barbara) Schille, Bellevue, WA, Lois Zaro, Everett, WA, Sister Elizabeth (Betty) Schille, Portland, OR, Linda Erdman, Walla Walla, WA, Pat Schille, Cowiche, WA, Genie (Scott) Odem, Walla Walla, WA, Charlene Humbert, Milton Freewater, OR, Paula (Kenny) Glenn, LaGrande, OR, Frank Schille, Kennewick, WA, Gerard (Joan) Schille, Walla Walla, WA, Joyce (Mark) Boldman, Pasco, WA, Chris (Jerry) Ferraro, Spokane, WA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Teresa (Terri) Maccarone – Cunnnington; her parents, three brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.
A rosary followed by mass will be held at Saint Francis Church on Wednesday, March 24 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in honor of Frances Maccarone.
May your beautiful loving soul rest in peace.