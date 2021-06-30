Florence (Aichele) Adams
1941 — 2021
Some people were born to be fireworks, all about the show; others, like Florence, are an ember bathing those around them in warmth and comfort.
Florence (Aichele) Adams passed away from complications of a stroke surrounded by her family June 24, 2021. She was born April 4, 1941, to Jacob “Jake” and Amelia (Eckert) Aichele. She was the youngest of 13 children.
She grew up on a farm near Touchet, WA with nine older brothers, her two sisters having married and left the farm. She was an exceptional athlete at Touchet High School playing varsity level while still in 8th grade. This determined spirit carried on into her adulthood when she played fast and slow pitch softball and rode horses with Crossfire, a rodeo drill team. Almost daily, she discussed day after Mariners recaps with her brothers while at the family garden.
Florence met the love of her life, Leonard Adams, while working at Baker Boyer Bank. He was a police officer and she often said she liked to see him in his uniform. They were married at Grace United Methodist Church on December 8, 1962.
She was an amazing wife, mother, aunt and Gran. Her house had an open door for anyone needing a hand up, to talk, drink a Pepsi or eat homemade cookies. Every day her home overflowed with her grandkids and their friends. She wanted nothing more than to watch them grow and succeed.
Florence is survived by her husband, Leonard; son, Scott (Heather) of Walla Walla; daughter, Lynn (Buddy) Birdwell of Milton Freewater; grandchildren, Adam, Kylee, Elizabeth and Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Sophie and Natalie; her sister, Leona; and brothers, Hubert, Jake, Frank, Ervin and Larry. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many bonus grandchildren, especially Emily, Sammy, and Joel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Amelia; sister, Lillian; and brothers, Emil, Walter, Cliff, Alfred, and Harry.
A special thanks to St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart Medical Centers, especially her nurse, Sonja.
Never wanting to be the center of attention, at her previous request there will be a small graveside service with immediate family only. A gathering to celebrate her family and friends will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Service Peace Warriors (SPW) is a non-profit organization which trains service dogs and matches them with veterans and current service members, through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla WA 99362. Friends and Family are invited to sign the online guest book at: www.herringgroseclose.com