The family of Marilyn Ferguson

wishes to express their gratitude to

Sunset Adult Family Home of Walla Walla for the compassionate and exceptional care they

provided to Marilyn, during her residency at their facility. They also wish to thank Walla Walla Community Hospice, and William Ashby, MD. for their support and services during her stay.

They would further like to sincerely thank

Herring Groseclose Funeral Home for their gifts of patience and kindness, and for the professional expertise they

demonstrated during our most difficult time.

We also would like to thank

Wylie Monuments for their craftsmanship and continuing efforts, and to Holly’s Flower Shop for their exquisite floral arrangements.

Lastly, a heartfelt thank you to the many contributors of thoughts, prayers, and cards to help us through, in our time of need.

