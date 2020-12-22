Fancy A. Holte Dec 22, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fancy A. HolteAug. 25, 1948 — Dec. 18, 2020WALLA WALLA - Weston resident Fancy A. Holte, 72, died December 18, 2020, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags A. Holte Providence St. Mary Medical Center Arrangement Walla Walla Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater