Evelyn May Turner
December 31, 1922 — May 21, 2021
On May 21, 2021, Evelyn May Turner (nee Sturdevant) passed away peacefully at the age of 98. She will be forever remembered by her family and numerous dear friends as a soul of extraordinary kindness, love, and quiet grace. Evelyn was born December 31, 1922, to Clyde and Ollie May Sturdevant in Cody, Wyoming.
As a child she moved with her family to Cottage Grove, Oregon, where she graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1941. There she met the love of her life, Francis Turner. They married June 12, 1942, in Ilwaco, Washington. Together they raised two children and spent their retirement traveling across the country, never far from each other’s side. An accomplished cook who loved to make things by hand, Evelyn spent much of her time crocheting, sewing, and crafting exquisite pine needle baskets.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lonnie and Cynthia Turner; daughter, Karen Bryant; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Vera and Betty Lou; and her husband of 64 years, Francis.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 pm on June 3, 2021, at Blue Mountain Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Christian Aid Center in Evelyn’s memory. Friends and family can share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.