Evelyn May Himmelberger
March 6, 1932 — November 9, 2019
Evelyn May Himmelberger passed away on November 9, 2019, from complications of congestive heart failure at Providence Hospital in Walla Walla, surrounded by her family. Evelyn was born on March 6, 1932, in Baker City Oregon to Martin and Mable (Geils) Voyles where she graduated from high school. She married her love Jack in 1951 and began raising their family in Baker City. They moved to Dayton in 1960.
She and her husband Jack of 60 years had many adventures together and loved following their boys and later their grandchildren in sporting events. The addition of grandchildren made family gatherings that much more enjoyable. She loved having her house filled with her family and friends, playing cards and games, especially pinochle and cribbage. Golfing and fishing together and with their friends also kept them busy. She was involved with the Ladies golf club and actively promoted the junior golf program in Dayton. Watching her Zags during the winter with her friends became a can’t miss time but she would rather gather during the warmer months on the back deck for the occasional “5:00 somewhere” with those that made the stop to laugh and tell stories.
She was proud of the life she shared with her beloved husband Jack, whom she lost in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Elaine Cohoe; and brother, Tommy Voyles.
She is survived by her brother: Jim (and Shirley) Voyles; four sons: Bob (and Maggie) Himmelberger, Mike (and Julie) Himmelberger, Jack (and Mona) Himmelberger and Don (and Brenda) Himmelberger; a sister-in-law: Joan Bates; and her greatest treasures of 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. There are also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Evelyn was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Touchet Valley Golf Course irrigation fund and Junior Golf program in Dayton WA.