In Loving Memory
Evelyn “Honey” Swensen
January 27, 1930 — September 12, 2019
Evelyn “Honey” Swensen passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, at the age of 89. Viewing will be at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt Funeral Home, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, on Thursday, September 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a Celebration of her life immediately following at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home.
Honey was born in Crosby, Minnesota, on January 27, 1930. She was raised in Hermiston, Oregon where she graduated from Hermiston High School. Shortly thereafter she met Glenn and they were married after just 6 days. They went on to enjoy a long loving life together raising their children in Walla Walla. Honey’s main hobbies were fishing, gardening, camping, and spending time with her grandson. She also worked in hospitality for the Marcus Whitman and later enjoyed volunteering for Walla Walla Public Schools.
Honey is survived by two sons, Randy and Doug; and by one grandson, Jarrod. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years and her son William Swensen. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice or Meals on Wheels through the funeral home. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com