Evelyn Alice White
January 20, 1921 — February 24, 2022
Evelyn Alice White, 101, died on February 24, 2022, in Walla Walla. She was born on January 20, 1921, in Albion, WA to Anton and Ruth Elizabeth (Kenoyer) Emerson. She graduated from Albion High School and lived in Waitsburg, before moving to Walla Walla.
She loved to read and even owned a book store on Main St in Walla Walla for many years. She was a member and President of the Business Women of Walla Walla.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Bette Rollins and Donna Riddle; one sister, Eileen Gregory of Peyton, Colorado; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and 10 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore “Willard” White; daughter, Pauline Tedrow; three brothers, Dick Emerson, Jim Emerson, and Don Emerson.
Graveside service will take place at Albion Cemetery on May 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Labon Moslee officiating. Immediately following the graveside service, there will be a gathering at Albion Community Church, 301 W 1st St, Albion. Friends and family may share memories of Evelyn and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.