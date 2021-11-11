Eva Louise Seibel Nov 11, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eva Louise SeibelApril 21, 1926 — Nov. 7, 2021MILTON-FREEWATER - Eva Louise Seibel, 95, died Nov. 7, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eva Louise Seibel Milton-freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: +2 Paulette Virginia Youngberg Nov 9, 2021 Gerard Francis McBride Nov 9, 2021 Willis Vance Orchard Nov 7, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Free Free: lots of ripe concord grapes - Sale Walla Walla 2922 S. 3rd Ave. Sale Walla Walla 201 E Rees st Garage Work Wanted Certified CNA has openings morning ALL CLASSIFIEDS