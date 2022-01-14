Euretta Erma Zabor
Sept. 14, 1925 — Jan. 9, 2022
Euretta Erma Zabor, a very sincere and dedicated child of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was also a faithful, forgiving, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked as an R.N. at the Walla Walla General Hospital for almost 20 years. She will be missed and remembered very, very much by all her family members and those she worked with.
Amen and Amen….
