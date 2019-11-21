Eunice Irene Smither
Oct. 31, 1927 — Nov. 11, 2019
Eunice Irene Smither, of Milton-Freewater, died on November 11, 2019, at the age of 92.
Eunice was born October 31, 1927, to J.R. and Pairlee Garner in Thiel, Arkansas, where she attended school through the 8th grade.
On February 1, 1947, Eunice married Thomas Smither in Malvern, Arkansas. Shortly after they moved to the Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater area where they raised their 4 children. Eunice worked for many years at Martin Archery where she retired.
Eunice loved spending time with her family and enjoyed being a Grandma and Great Grandma. She loved to have her children and grandchildren over after Church service on Sundays for family lunch. Eunice was known to be a Godly woman who would pray for everyone. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, Valley Christian Center.
Eunice is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and all 4 children, Elaine McGill, Kenneth Smither, Cindi Smither-Vasquez and Lorri Smither; and her brother, Lowell Garner. She is survived by her brother, Eugene Garner of Augusta, GA; sisters, Fay Wyckoff of Pasco, WA, and Jeanette Strech of Mission Viejo, CA; sons-in-law, Roy McGill Sr. of Weston, and Manny Vasquez of Vancouver, WA; grandchildren, Jenny (Steve) Luther, Roy Jr. (Melissa) McGill, Troy (Tammy) McGill, Lonnie Smither; great grandchildren, Matt (Bobbie) McGill, Sierra (Aiden) Pringle, Brittany McGill, Kelen McGill, Sawyer Luther, Adrien McGill, Taylor McGill, Kyle McGill, Gracie Smither and Amanda Kidd; great-great grandchildren, Lane, Rylee and Haylee McGill and Everett Pringle.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Valley Christian Center, 800 N. Main Street, Milton-Freewater. Memorial contributions can be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862
