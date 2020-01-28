Eulalie Schreck Jan 28, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eulalie Schreck — Jan. 25, 2020 DAYTON - Eulalie Schreck, 98, died Jan. 25, 2020, at Booker Rest Home.Arrangements are pending at Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eulalie Schreck Rest Home Arrangement Booker Dayton Funeral Home Pend Featured Events Murder on the Orient Express (live theatre) Friday, January 31st, 2020 @ 7:30 pm The Little Theatre of Walla Walla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Little Theatre of Walla Walla will stage the mystery-thriller “Agatha Christie’s Murder … Read more Walla Walla BrewFest Saturday, February 8th, 2020 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm 15 Downtown businesses/venues Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Walla Walla is having a BrewFest!! Read more An Evening of Elegance: Walla Walla Community Hospice Dinner & Auction Saturday, February 8th, 2020 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm The Marcus Whitman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Help support the mission of Hospice by attending our annual Evening of Elegance Wine Dinner … Read more USSF Soccer Referee Training Saturday, February 15th, 2020 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Murr Field Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The USSF Soccer Referee Association is looking for men and women interested in becoming socc… Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists