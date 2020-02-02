Eulalie Hopkins Schreck
May 12, 1921 — Jan. 25, 2020
The soul of Eulalie Hopkins Schreck was carried away by angels when she peacefully passed away on January 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Eulalie was born in Dayton, on May 12, 1921, to Harold and Della Hopkins. She grew up on the Highlands and attended Highland School (skipping 3rd grade) until she went to high school in Dayton. She graduated high school in 1938 and then enrolled at Washington State College for 2 ½ years.
She then moved to Walla Walla and was employed at Sherwood and Roberts. She was later employed at Preston Schafer Milling Co. It was while working at the milling company that she met, and fell in love with her future husband Fred Schreck. They were married April 4, 1945, at St. Patrick’s Church in Walla Walla. They would spend the next 63 years as life-long best friends, lovers and business partners until Fred’s passing in 2008. They moved to Dayton in 1950 and opened Dayton Motor Supply. They later partnered with Ron Williams to form Skyline Parts Inc.
Eulalie worked as bookkeeper for the businesses and was also a ward clerk at Dayton General Hospital. Upon retirement she and Fred became snowbirds and headed to Southern California for the next 18 winters. After Fred’s death in 2008 she became the “greeter” at Dayton General Hospital until her health forced her to “retire” once again in April 2019.
Eulalie was a long-time member of Catholic Daughters and the Dayton Hospital Auxiliary. A life-long lover of music, especially from the 1940s, she played organ at Mass in Dayton for more years than anyone can count. She also served as a lector and greeter at St. Joseph’s. She was an avid reader and loved solving crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed playing bridge and doing needlework. She really enjoyed working with her daughter, Merridy, making quilts for her great-grandchildren.
Eulalie is survived by her daughter, Merridy (Mike) McChesney of Spokane; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Schreck of Walla Walla; son, Dave (Sandy) Schreck, Dayton; and son, Tom (Patty) Schreck of Davenport, WA.; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and a boatload of cousins, nephews and nieces. Also, by special nephews, Larry (Elizabeth) Neace of Dacula, GA., Hal Neace of Homer, AK. and Allen (Cindy) Neace of Wenatchee, WA. Eulalie was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents, Harold and Della Hopkins her sister, Anna Belle Edmonson; and her beloved son, Steve.
Eulalie’s life will be celebrated at a Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dayton. A private family interment will follow immediately in the Dayton Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations to the Dayton-Waitsburg Community Hospital Foundation, Hospice of Walla Walla, or Catholic Charities of Spokane, WA. Such donations may be placed through Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home, 211 S. 2nd St, Dayton, WA. 99328.