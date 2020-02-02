Eula M. Sinden
Aug. 10, 1931 — Jan. 29, 2020
In Loving Memory
Our pretty Eula passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by her family whom she loved with all of her heart. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 8, at 12 p.m. at the LDS Church, 1821 S. 2nd Street, Walla Walla, Bishop Christopher Jenkins will be officiating.
Eula was born August 10, 1931, to Shirley Rex and Vinnie Reba (Stocks) Mitchell near Roosevelt, Utah, the fourth of seven Mitchell children. The family moved to Weiser, Idaho where Eula met Wayman Sinden, the love of her life. They were married September 10, 1950, in Nyssa, Oregon.
Eula was a wonderful mother and excellent homemaker. She raised one daughter and three sons whom she was very proud of, all the while working as a lab technician for 28 years and continually serving in numerous church positions as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and the Lyons Club. Beyond the love of family and church, Eula was an excellent gardener. Her home was adorned by several flower gardens and rose beds. Eula always had a large vegetable garden and enjoyed canning and freezing corn, beans, tomatoes, and made all of her own jams and jellies.
Eula is survived by her daughter, Kathy Sinden; three sons, Donald (Linda), Aaron David (Necia), Joseph Daniel (Candy) Sinden; sisters, Valene Dalley, Junia Ker; brother, Voyne Mitchell; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 67 years, Wayman; her parents; sister, Connie West; and brothers, Rex and Jay Mitchell.
May she now rest in the love of those that have gone before her, knowing that her love still lives in each of us today.
Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com