Eugene Webb Valaer
Nov. 17, 1926 — Nov. 16, 2020
A Tribute
Gene passed away peacefully at his home in Walla Walla with his wife by his side.
Gene was born November 17, 1926, in Spokane, WA to Virgil and Dorothy Lorton Valaer. He spent his lifetime in Walla Walla.
Gene lived and enjoyed a full life. College life at USC included being on the ski team. His SIG EP friend’s continued for years to be a big part of his social life; including attending USC football games (rival Norte Dame) and weekend gatherings.
Wheat farming was a big part of his life. He also was an accomplished Business Man in Walla Walla.
Gene’s fondness of the desert started when his mother Dorothy lived in Indian Wells, Rancho Mirage, CA became his winter enjoyment. Golfing and entertainment was enjoyed by family and friends. After golf at the country club, you would find him in the card room playing “Gin”.
Gene was known as “Captain Nutzy”, “Onion Man”, or “Klondike “ during the many summers he spent in Alaska. He was an accomplished Pilot, which included ferrying airplanes from Alaska to the lower states. With his large boat, he plus family and friends enjoyed fishing, plus putting pots out for crab and shrimp. Gene was an avid golfer, member of the Walla Walla Country Club, where his father Virgil was a charter member.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy at home; three children: Jeannie (Scott) Larsen of Walla Walla, Annette (Tom) Craig of Walla Walla, and David Valaer of Texas; step children: Mark (Tami) Sprengel of Kennewick, and Lisa (Mike) Hellie of Weston; grandchildren: Erin, Markus, Sullivan, Sam, Shelby, and Sydney; step grandchildren: Michael, Andy, Justin, Samantha, Tauva, Janae, and Mychal.
Looking forward to enjoying a celebration of Gene’s outstanding life with family and friends in 2021.