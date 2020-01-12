Eugene Eric Gunderson
Sept. 14, 1962 — Dec. 22, 2019
Eugene Eric Gunderson of College Place passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 22, 2019, after a brief illness of less than a week.
Eric was born to Carol Eugene and Loreta Gunderson on Sept. 14, 1962, in Walla Walla. His family moved to Denver, Colorado, when he was a child. Eric got his love of sports and the outdoors from his father and was actively involved in tennis, soccer and golf, winning a Junior Golf Tournament held at Highland Hills Golf Course in Denver, Colorado, when he was 6 years old. He attended Malley Elementary School and graduated from Northglenn High School in Denver. Eric’s tender heart was broken when his only sibling, Jeffrey Michael, was killed in an auto accident when Jeff was 20 years old. Before coming to College Place, Eric worked for years at La Center Casino in La Center, Washington. During that time, he was married briefly to Kelly Powers. When Eric moved to College Place, he continued his interest in the game of golf. He liked nothing better than time spent with his dad or friends at the Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla. Recently, he was one of the winners of a tournament in his age category.
Eric had a close bond with his mother who took him to soccer practices and cheered for him during his games. She continued to be his “cheerleader” until her death in 2018. Eric lovingly cared for her during her last year of life.
Eric was preceded in death by his mother and brother. He is survived by his father, an uncle, aunts and many cousins. He was especially close to cousins Candy Brentano and Reed Clark of Eugene, Oregon.
A memorial service is planned for Feb. 15, at 3:00 p.m., at the College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church.