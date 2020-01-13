Esther S. Fortney
May 22, 1922 — Dec. 18, 2019
Esther was born on a Spring day in May at the family home on Abbot Road near the current left field at the Wa-Hi Murr Sports Complex. She was the eighth child and fourth daughter of Herman and Mary Schmidt, 1911 immigrants from Russia.
Other than a brief stint in Michigan as very young girl while her father sought work in the auto industry, Esther grew up in Walla Walla attending Berney and Paine Elementary schools and graduating from Wa-Hi in 1939, one year ahead of her original classmates.
Esther had four sisters, Emma (Riehl), Pauline (Loney), Freda (Woosley), and Florence (Larson) and five brothers, Fred, Herman, David, John and Delbert Schmidt. All preceded her in death.
In 1941, Esther moved to Wenatchee and lived with her sister Freda’s family and her new niece. She landed a coveted job with the Great Northern Railroad and spent the war years working for that railroad in Wenatchee. While living there she met Ervin Fortney, a shy young man from Greencastle, Pennsylvania at a USO event. December 2, 1945, was a sunny 70-degree day when Esther married Ervin at Christ Lutheran Church in Walla Walla. This union produced three children: Maury (Debbie) of Walla Walla; Dennis (Sherry) of Round Rock, Texas and Pattie Lincoln of Troutdale, Oregon. Esther and Ervin were married for 62 years.
After the marriage, Esther and Ervin moved to Pennsylvania returning to Walla Walla in 1947. After their return, Esther worked at the McCall Army Hospital and then the Walla Walla Army Corps of Engineers. In 1969 Esther transferred from the WW District Corps to the Bonneville Power Administration in Portland. She retired from the BPA in 1982. Following Ervin’s retirement in 1987, the couple moved to Cape George Community near Port Townsend, WA where they lived until 2004. In 2004 they moved to Gresham and following her husband’s passing she returned to Walla Walla in 2007, where she spent the rest of her days.
Throughout her life, Esther enjoyed preparing tradition family meals, knitting, making ribbon-fish mobiles and oyster-shell angels and other craft. She was active in her church. She was very devout and read her devotionals for as long as she could see to read. She also enjoyed taking classes at Walla Walla Community College in writing.
Esther and Ervin enjoyed travelling and toured the southwest with their travel traveler after retirement. Always proud of her German heritage, she also visited Germany twice. The couple also cruised the San Juan Islands in their boat.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings and husband. She is survived by her three children, eight grandchild, six great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews whom she cared for.
A memorial service is scheduled for February 1, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Walla Walla. A Private interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery with her husband on her birthday.
Flowers can be sent to Christ Lutheran Church and donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.