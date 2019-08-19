Esther (Essie) Irene Stout
June 14, 1923 — August 7, 2019
Born to Emma Pauline Milbradt and Eric Paul Schultz in Durban, North Dakota.
Essie went to kindergarten in Bemidji, Minnesota. Shortly after, the family moved to North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Canada where Essie completed her education.
1942- Essie moved, lived and worked in the United States during the war years. In 1946 she met and married Ted R. Stout, a police officer from Richland, Washington. Essie worked for the Hanford Site in the radiation labs for four (4) years. It was during this time that she became a very zealous bible student and dedicated her life as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1950. Preaching and teaching of Gods Word became her lifelong career.
1982- Ted and Essie relocated to Milton Freewater, Oregon where Ted preceded Essie in death in 1995.
Essie’s father, mother and three siblings preceded her in death and she is survived by four nieces; two in the U.S. and two in Canada: Valerie Hamilton, Lynn Mara, Karla McDonald, Angela Kocay.
A Memorial Service will be held: Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1113 Lamb St., Milton Freewater, Oregon 97862.