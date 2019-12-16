Ervin W. Schmierer
Sept. 21, 1926 — Dec. 9, 2019
Ervin W. Schmierer of Milton-Freewater, passed away on December 9, 2019, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla at the age of 93 years. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton SDA (voice of prophecy) in care of the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862.
Ervin was born on September 21, 1926, in Jamestown, ND to John and Christina Schmierer, he was the oldest of six children. Ervin met the love of his life Lucille Vinnard. The couple drove to Elko, Nevada and got married on August 19, 1953. They soon began their life in Milton Freewater, where they raised two children, Jerry and Cindy. Ervin worked on farms for most of his life until he began working at Harris Pine Mills in Pendleton, OR in 1953. After 36 years he retired from Harris Pine Mills in 1989 and happily began working at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church where he continued to work until November 2019. The love for his family and friends was beyond measurable. Ervin was very involved in his church. Ervin and Lucille were married for 61 years until her passing in 2014.
Ervin is survived by his son, Jerry (Vickie) Schmierer; daughter, Cindy (Don) Seabrands and Ronda McCallum; grandchildren, April (Candelario) Martinez, Brooke Schmierer, Guy (Michelle) Munns and Alexander Munns; great-grandchildren, Veronica Garcia, Cruz Garcia, Bianca Garcia and Victoria Garcia; brother, Clarence Schmierer; sister, Clara (Jack) Milton; sisters-in-law, Millie Kurtz-Hickman, Phyllis Wilson; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Christina Schmierer; his wife, Lucille Schmierer; brother, Melvin Schmierer; sister’s, Iva Neal, Hilda Schmierer; and brother-in-law, Floyd Vinnard.
