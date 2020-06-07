Ervin L. Haken
April 4, 1942 — May 27, 2020
Ervin Haken passed away at his home in Shreveport, LA on May 27, due to complications of COPD. Ervin was born on April 4, 1942, to Benny and Rosella Haken. He was raised in Walla
Walla and attended schools in the Walla Walla area.
After serving in the Military from 1960 to 1964 he tried his hand at a few different jobs until he found his passion with long haul truck driving, which lasted 54 years. In 1970 he married Cheryl Halsey, lasting 21 years and having 3 children.
Ervin loved to travel, so truck driving gave him the chance to see the United States and meet all kinds of people, he called his friends “He knew no strangers”.
All his family and friends would brighten up every time he showed up with his great sense of humor and charming personality. He was always so much fun and his stories that would make you feel like you were a part of them. His love of animals was unconditional the more the merrier.
Ervin moved to the Tri-Cities in 2005 to be closer to his kids. In 2010 he married Linda Jenkins from Shreveport, LA, they lived in the Tri-Cities until 2018 then they moved to Shreveport, LA.
He is survived by his wife, Linda and her daughter Sarah. He is survived by his children, Christy Pinza, Kelly Wing and her husband Harry, Derrick Haken and his wife Lily, Chelsea Born and her husband Tim; his siblings, Marian Reid and her husband Jim, Duane Haken and his wife Judy, and Barbara Tiedemann and her husband Eric; his grandchildren, Joey, James and Breanna Pinza, Hunter and Kameron Mullaly, Zach Wing, Ryen Hawkins and her husband Carsten, Eleanor Haken, Ryker, Spencer Born, Amber and Candice Wing; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Amelia Pina, and Saher Mullaly.
You will be forever missed.
There will be a celebration/memorial service at a later date.