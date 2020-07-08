Ervin Haken Jul 8, 2020 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ervin Haken, 79, of Walla Walla Graveside service will be at Mountain View Cemetery on 2nd, 1pm on Friday, July 10. Celebration of life after the graveside. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graveside Mountain View Service Walla Walla Cemetery Celebration Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists