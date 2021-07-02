Ervin Donald Biersner
1932 — 2021
Ervin Donald Biersner, 89, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021. Don was born to Ervin and Martha (Leo) Biersner of Walla Walla, in March 1932.
He spent his whole childhood growing up in the Walla Walla area. He graduated from WA-HI in 1950. And later went on to get a business degree from Whitman College. That’s where he met his future wife, Jane MacFadyean of 62 years. She preceded him in death in 2018.
Don’s career took him to Western Washington with the Boeing Company. He worked out of the Renton and Everett plants doing parts procurement, interiors, and private owned Boeing aircraft remodels. He retired after 33 years with Boeing. After leaving Boeing he joined Jane in starting up the Bowser Biscuit Company. There specialty treat for dogs was a liver cookie called Woofrs. “A doggone good treat”. Eventually moving back to his Eastern Washington roots and spending his last years in Moses Lake.
Don was an only child and is survived by his three children and their families: John Biersner of Quincy, WA, David Biersner of San Antino, TX, and Marty Biersner of Coos Bay, OR. Don will be missed by all who knew him through his life long journey.
Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.kayserschapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Kayser’s Chapel of Memories.