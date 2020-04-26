Erma Lou Galt
— April 17, 2020
Erma Lou Galt, 84, Richmond, Va., went to be with the angels on April 17, 2020. Erma Lou was born in Okanogan, Wash., and grew up in southeast Washington. She attended Yakima High School where she participated in cheerleading, drama, yearbook and student government. In 1953, Erma Lou entered Whitman College in Walla Walla, to pursue a degree in sociology. At Whitman, she was active in Press Club, Editor of the yearbook, YMCA Leadership Training Chairperson and Secretary of the Admissions Committee. Erma Lou was inducted into the Mortor Board National Honor Society and represented the college in “Who’s Who in American Colleges.” Erma Lou was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Whitman, where she was affectionately nicknamed “Jonesie.” She acted as President her junior year, was a member of the Panhellenic Council and a National Convention Representative. Nominated by Kappa Kappa Gamma, she was crowned Homecoming Queen in her senior year, 1957. Erma Lou was grateful for her Whitman education which allowed her to fully appreciate foreign cultures and experiences.
After graduation, Erma Lou moved to San Francisco and accepted a position with McCormick Schilling. In 1961, Erma Lou married Victor Galt and started a family. Erma Lou, Victor and their three sons soon began their international adventures during Victor’s CIA career. Foreign travels included tours in Thailand (Udorn and Bangkok), Seoul Korea as well stateside assignments in Williamsburg and Los Angeles. After each tour the family returned to “home base” on Sleaford Road in Annandale, Va. Erma Lou had several jobs in real estate but focused most of her energy on caring for her home and family and supporting all of her sons’ sports endeavors.
As she was approaching life as an empty nester, Victor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. She spent the next 30 years as a full-time caregiver. Upon Victor’s passing in 2006, Erma Lou moved to Richmond, “a dream spot for history,” where she enjoyed time with her family and traveled to Europe, Asia and Egypt, Alaska, Panama and the Caribbean. Erma Lou had passion for American history, new adventures, learning, cooking and travel. She enjoyed swimming, tennis, skiing, walking on the beach and playing bridge. As a member of the DAR, Erma Lou diligently documented family history, including that of the Zuger family farm in Waitsburg, Wash., which is still owned by extended family after six generations. She lived “all the way,” with a zest for life and sharp wit that made an impact on everyone she met.
She will truly be missed. Erma Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Vincent Jones; husband, Victor Galt; brother, LTCR William Jones. Erma Lou is survived by her sons, Marc (partner, Melissa Norton), Stephen (Mary Maher) and Nick (Barbara); grandchildren, Sarah, Shannon, Lauren, Laina, Alex, Andrew and Annalise; as well as Zuger cousins, nephews and a rich circle of lifetime friends.
The family is forever grateful for the care given by the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living and Hospice Community Care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Fund.