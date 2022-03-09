Erma J. Goforth Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Erma J. GoforthMar. 21, 1943 — Mar. 6, 2022MILTON FREEWATER - Erma Jean Goforth, 78, died March 6, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Funeral Home Pend Read more: Joi (Fanciullo) Brown Mar 6, 2022 Kevin Bidwell Sr. Mar 6, 2022 Russel “Russ” L. Krumbah Mar 6, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Agriculture 1 Castoldi's Farm fresh eggs. Service 2 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Service 3 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Real Estate 4 Restaurant/Coffee shop space f ALL CLASSIFIEDS