Erma Ellen Nielsen
October 3, 1919 — January 25, 2022
Erma Ellen Nielsen, passed away on January 25, 2022. On October 3, 1919, Erma was born to Harry H. and Jessie V. Taylor in Walla Walla.
Erma and her parents and sister Orma Rose lived in the Gardena area. Erma rode a horse to the Gardena School her first years. Her father farmed for 13 years, then moved to Touchet in 1928 and owned the Shell Gasoline Feed and Flour Mill on Main Street. They also established a truck line which Harry operated for the next 36 years, H. H. Taylor Local and Long Distance Hauling, hauling peas to the canneries. They had their scales to weigh trucks at the Taylor Feed Mill. They also hauled wool, hay, and fruit. Erma met her future husband, Bill Nielsen, weighing trucks at the Taylor Feed Mill. Bill and Erma were married on September 26, 1940, in Lewiston, ID.
She belonged to the Touchet 4-H Club, she had a part in the Senior Class Play in Touchet, and was Maid of Honor at the Touchet May Days. Erma graduated May 24, 1938, from Touchet High School. She also belonged to the Prospect Point Walla Walla County Homemakers, Walla Walla Elks, Narcissa Rebekah Lodge #2.
Bill and Erma moved to Walla Walla in 1942, where Bill was employed at the Army Airforce Base Fire Department. Later they moved back to Touchet, where Bill worked for HM Alquest at Ault Irrigation and Equipment before moving back to Walla Walla and working for White Brothers. Erma worked at Birds Eye Frozen Foods and had a large garden at home. She helped yearly at the Southeast Washington Fair, checking in sewing and home-baked and canned goods.
We all enjoyed her special chocolate cakes, homemade fudge, divinity, rocky road, panocha candy, and her homegrown strawberry, raspberry, and black cap jelly.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Janice) Nielsen; granddaughter, Judy Bjorkman; grandson, Jason (Sarah) Nielsen, great-grandchildren: Gwendolyn Bjorkman, Anders Bjorkman, Lane Nielsen, Piper Nielsen, and Haddie Nielsen. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Ave., Walla Walla. Memorial contributions may be made to Touchet Education Foundation, Fort Walla Walla, Walla Walla Senior Center, or donation of your choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA.