Eric S. Carlos

Eric S. CarlosDec. 19, 1966 — Dec. 3, 2021ATHENA - Eric Scott Carlos, 54, died Dec. 3, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.