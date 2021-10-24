Eric Norwick
July 2, 1973 — October 8, 2021
Eric Jonathon Norwick of Winthrop, WA, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2021.
Eric was born July 2, 1973, to John and Mary Norwick in Walla Walla. He attended Walla Walla High School. Eric was a hard worker, always finished anything he started and excelled as a chef. He was a go-getter and seeker of adventure and in 2001 moved to Valdez, Alaska where he lived for almost 5 years. Eric made many friends and memories there before moving back to Washington.
In May 2012 he had a daughter, Sykora, whom he loved and adored with all of his heart. In July 2020 he married Khristina Oestreich. Eric loved music and attended many concerts, especially RUSH. He also played music himself, and had been playing guitar and drums in a band with his good friends. Eric enjoyed fishing, skiing/snowboarding, playing chess, being out in the mountains, living in the country of the Methow Valley, and spending time with his family. He was known for his big heart, sense of humor, and beautiful smile.
He is survived by his daughter, Sykora; wife, Khristina; brother, Luke; sisters, Lacey and Crystal; mother, Mary; father, John; stepmother, Terri; and stepbrother, Ryan.
The family is planning on holding a Celebration of Life for Eric in the Spring or Summer of 2022 in Omak, WA.