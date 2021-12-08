Eric Gibson Harstad
September 13, 1956 — December 1, 2021
Eric Gibson Harstad, 65, of Walla Walla, passed away on December 1, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Born on September 13, 1956, in Portland, Oregon. His parents were Dr. William and Dorothy Harstad. Eric graduated Walla Walla High School in 1974 and later continued his education at Whitman College.
Eric was a skilled mechanic with over 40 years of experience at Main Street Conoco where he operated and later owned until his retirement in 2019. Throughout his life Eric skillfully restored many classic cars.
He was a skilled martial artist, having been trained at Comtech under James Keating. Eric’s best friend in life was his Alaskan Malamute, Max.
He is survived by his two children, Lindsey and Adam; and his former wife, Sue Klein; his longtime partner, Lori Ramirez and her children Justina, Chip, Quinnten; and his sister, Jill Moll and a niece and nephew.
A celebration of life will be held in private for his immediate family at a later date.