Emma Jean Burke
August 13, 1935 — May 2, 2022
Emma Jean Burke was born on August 13, 1935, in Walla Walla, to Frank and Rose Pugliese and died on May 2, 2022.
Emma Jean (Jeanne) precedes her late husband, Aubrey Burke; her son, Frank Burke; her brother, Frank Pugliese Jr.; and her father and mother, Frank and Rose Pugliese.
Jeanne was the oldest of the three children of Frank and Rose Pugliese. She was raised in Walla Walla, and graduated in 1953 from St. Patrick’s High School in Walla Walla.
Jeanne married Aubrey J. Burke the 25th of November, 1954 in Portland, OR.
She worked in healthcare for many years, and as a receptionist for Dr. Donald K. Bohlman in Portland where she raised her family, then later moved to Milton-Freewater.
Jeanne and Aubrey had four kids, a son Eugene Frank, and three daughters Keleen, Karin and Keri, and raised them with a Christian education.
While living in Portland, they attended Mt. Tabor SDA church, and while living in Milton-Freewater they attended the Milton-Freewater SDA church.
Jeanne had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Jeanne was a fun mom, she was always there for her kids, and raised them gracefully. She loved to spend time with her daughters and her grandchildren, and her hobbies included antiquing, reading, and flower gardening.
Jeanne will be laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery in College Place, on May 13, at 1:00 p.m.