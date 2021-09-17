Emilio J. Buttice Sep 17, 2021 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Emilio J. ButticeFeb. 11, 1931 — Sept. 16, 2021WALLA WALLA - Emilio J. Buttice, 90, died Sept. 16, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Emilio J. Buttice Walla Walla Providence St. Mary Medical Center Arrangement Funeral Home Pend