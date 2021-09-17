Emilio J. Buttice

Feb. 11, 1931 —  Sept. 16, 2021

WALLA WALLA - Emilio J. Buttice, 90, died Sept. 16, 2021, at Providence  St. Mary Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.