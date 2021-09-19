Emilio J. Buttice
February 11, 1931 — September 16, 2021
Emilio J. Buttice “Millie” was born on February 11, 1931, to Josephina and Pietro Buttice of Walla Walla and passed away on September 16, 2021, peacefully with family by his side. He attended public schools and graduated from Walla Walla High School.
He began his professional career by working on the Hofer family farm doing wheat harvest and operating heavy machinery. He moved on to work at the Ben Franklin store where he met Irene Worley. They were married and had eight children and later were divorced.
Millie worked construction with his brother Ernie where they were known for their quality craftsmanship in building cabinets and custom homes. Because that wasn’t enough work, he also started a career at the same time with the City of Walla Walla Fire Department where he retired after 31 years.
On September 28, 1991, Millie married Carmela Destito and blended with her family gaining four more sons. He loved spending time with family and friends and having large gatherings at their home. Spaghetti and meatballs were always the favorite dish to share with all and he enjoyed knowing everyone went away satisfied with the meal. Millie enjoyed wood working, being active in Italian Heritage, Knights of Columbus, cooking and teaching anyone who wanted to learn recipes for his favorite dishes.
He finished a total of 61 years of fire service in 2020 after he retired as a Commissioner for Fire District #4. He was extremely proud of the accomplishments made during his tenure as a Commissioner with the District including new construction on various stations, updated equipment and serving on the state fire commission board. He cherished the relationships he built over all of his years of service and loved to tell stories about what he experienced over his career.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings; and sons, Timothy John Buttice and John Destito. He is survived by his wife, Carmela; children: Pam (Raleigh) Stone, Georgie (Doug) Robertson, Cheryl, Jeff, Greg (Jody), Rick (Kris), Chris (Dodie) Buttice, Danny Destito, Dave Destito, Mark (Pinar) Destito and numerous grand and great-grandchildren also including numerous nieces and nephews.
Millie was always a gentle soul and will be missed greatly by all.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 10:00AM until after the recitation of the Holy Rosary which will begin at 6:00PM at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home with Sister Helen Mason, officiating. Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Jeff Core, celebrating. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery of Walla Walla.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, Walla Walla Fire District #4 and Knights of Columbus Michael Flohr Council #766 through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.