Emilio Guglielmelli Jr.
September 2, 1925 — August 25, 2020
Emilio Guglielmelli Jr., (aka, Gugie Jr, Bud) passed away peacefully at his home on the family farm August 25, 2020, with his beloved wife of 70 years, Pauline, at his side. The same family farm, and within yards of the house where he was born on September 2, 1925, to Emilio Sr. and Josephine Saturno Guglielmelli.
He graduated from St. Vincent’s Academy in 1943 at the age of 17. A few months later, at 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army infantry. After 10 weeks of basic training, he was sent to the Philippine Islands and after the liberation, he was sent to Japan for one year of occupation where he ran the mess hall and trained as a boxer until his discharge in 1946. He returned to Walla Walla where he resumed vegetable farming with his father and brother Frank.
He married Pauline S. Andreas on June 17, 1950, at St. Paul Cathedral in Yakima, WA. Together they built their home and raised eight children, Mary Pauline (deceased), Emma Jo, Mary, Monica, Emilio III, Gino, Clare and Dino.
Emilio loved music and for over 60 years he played drums for area bands and then started his own group, (Gugie’s Combo) where his motto was “Treat Your Feet to Gugie’s Beat”. After retirement from the farm, he worked for Sporleder Clothing and then hauled wheat, driving a semi-truck with a trailer plus a pup way into his 80s.
One of the highlights of his life was traveling back to the Philippines in 1995 for the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation. He was a proud WWII Veteran and considered it an honor to serve his country.
He was a proud Catholic and member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he was a Lecture and volunteer assisting with many celebrations and events. He served on both the WW and College Place Boundary Review Boards, and the Green Tank Water District #11 Board. He was a life-time member of both the B.P.O.E. Elks Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and an honorary member of the WW Country Club.
He is survived by his wife, his seven children, 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, his parents and his siblings, Lucile Miller, Frank and Joseph.
Visitation and viewing will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Patrick Catholic Church, Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM with internment at Mountain View Cemetery to follow.
Donations may be made in Emilio’s name to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Walla Walla Catholic Schools, Providence St. Mary Foundation, Catholic Family Charities, or Helpline through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alders St. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at herringgroseclose.com